Drishyam Actor Kootickal Jayachandran Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl In Kerala

Malayalam actor Kootickal Jayachandran has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Kozhikode, Kerala, and he has now been booked by the local police. According to reports, the minor's parent complained that Jayachandran sexually assaulted a four-year-old child by taking advantage of an ongoing dispute.

As per reports, based on the complaint lodged by the child's mother, the Kasaba police have booked Jayachandran under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

The mother stated in her complaint that the actor molested her four-year-old daughter by taking advantage of a dispute within the family.

After taking note of the complaint, the Kasaba police visited the complainant's residence and recorded the statement of the minor at the direction of District Child Protection Unit.

Jayachandran is yet to issue an official statement. An investigation has been launched by the police and the actor has not been arrested as of yet.

The cops have refused to divulge more information on the case as it has a minor involved.

Jayachandran began his career as a mimicry artist and later, emerged to be a popular television presenter with shows like Jagathy vs Jagathy and Comedy Time, among others.

He played a key role in Drishyam, and apart from that, has also starred in a number of hit movies including Njaan, Oru Second Class Yathra, Lakshyam, Naradhan, My Boss, Detective, among others.