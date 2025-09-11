'Downfall Is Real': Swara Bhasker Trolled For Pati Patni Aur Panga Participation After Hookstep Challenge Videos With Fahad Ahmad Go Viral

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, currently seen on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside her husband and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad, has become the latest target of online trolling.

In the promo of the upcoming episodes of the show, hosts Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre introduced a quirky challenge for the celebrity couples. The husbands were required to sit in buckets filled with ice, while their wives performed hook steps from famous Bollywood songs. The catch was simple - the husbands could step out of the freezing bucket only if they correctly guessed the dance moves.

Swara and Fahad competed in the round with actress Hina Khan and her husband Rocky Jaiswal. The wives attempted hook steps to popular numbers like Ainvayi Ainvayi, Deewana Deewana, Aaj Ki Raat and Hai Hai Mirchi. However, Swara appeared visibly awkward, struggling to pull off the dance steps and delivering them in an unintentionally funny way.

At the end of the task, Hina jokingly said, "Haar gaye hum (We lost)", to which Swara added, "Sirf haare nahi, beizzat hoke haare hain (We didn’t just lose, we lost with embarrassment)."

Swara Bhasker trolled

However, the light-hearted moment quickly turned into trolling material online. Many users mocked Swara’s performance, with comments like "Downfall is real" flooding social media.

Known for her outspoken views on social and political issues, the actress often finds herself at the receiving end of online criticism, and this time it was her dance moves that drew the flak.

Swara has made vocal statements regarding the situation in Gaza, expressing concern and calling for action. Taking a dig at it, a troll commented, "Children are dying in #Gaza and #SwaraBhasker is dancing and having fun?? This is not done @ReallySwara.. its just Shameful."

Swara Bhaskar is fighting for the kids of Gaza 🤡pic.twitter.com/kYwx1JcpI2 — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) September 10, 2025

"Gaza me jaake ek baar ye kardia na isne, khud hi bhagayenge gaza wale bhi," wrote an X user.

Another commented, "Hard to imagine a great talent gone wasted, what could have been an outstanding career in bollywood is now reduced to a gutter sadak chaap nautanki."

"She looks dumb and stupid....Our youth should stop following these people," wrote another user.