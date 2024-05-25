'Don't Think I Can Divide My Time...': When Karan Johar Revealed Why He's Given Up On Marriage

Karan Johar |

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 52 on Saturday (May 25). He is best known for his directorial films, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and more. He usually grabs the headlines for his love life.

Earlier in 2018, Karan, in an interview with Firstpost, talked about why he had given up on the idea of getting married. He said, “They’re too late now. It’s too late. At 46, I can’t be in a relationship. And I’m not being cynical, I’m being practical. I don’t think I can divide my time between a relationship, and my mom and two kids."

He further added, "Not that one has to be sacrificed for the other, but I want to divide my time only between the relationships I have with my work. And finally, I can say that I’m in a relationship with myself. And when you are in one of those, you don’t have either the space or the time for anyone else."

Even in 2016, Karan talked about his love life and admitted that his directorial film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil revolved around his concept of unrequited love.

The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai, and Fawad Khan.

Karan Johar Family

In 2017, Karan welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy. He named his son after his late father, producer Yash Johar, who died in 2004 after battling with cancer. Karan lives with his twins and mother, Hiroo Johar, in Mumbai.

Karan's Upcoming work

On the work front, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is all set for their next produced films Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Brahmastra - Part Two: Dev, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Jigra, Bad Newz, and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's next.

On his 52nd birthday today, Karan also shared a picture of him with the script of his next, untitled directorial.