'Don't Pap Me Ever At All': Mouni Roy Breaks Silence On Viral Video Of Her Paparazzi Outburst, DELETES Post Later

Mouni Roy Reacts To Viral Paparazzi Outburst Video | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy has responded to a viral video showing her appearing frustrated with paparazzi on the evening of July 14, when she was spotted with Anusha Dandekar. The clip captured Mouni reacting after photographers continued filming her even after she had entered her car. As the video spread widely across social media, the actress shared her side of the story on Instagram before deleting the post shortly afterwards.

Mouni Roy Reacts To Viral Paparazzi Outburst Video

Addressing the incident, Mouni made it clear that she no longer wishes to be photographed by paparazzi and insisted that she has not been calling photographers to cover her public appearances.

In her now-deleted post, she wrote, "Don't pap me ever pl. I have not called you guys for long enough. Promise to love and respect you, but not call you. Please never come for me ever. Would be grateful. So next time anyone sees me papped, I haven't called them. Don't want you to pap me ever at all. Just stop, please. Please. Ever again. All my love and respect."

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Although Mouni later deleted the Instagram post, screenshots of her statement quickly surfaced online and sparked fresh discussions about celebrity privacy and the growing culture of paparazzi coverage.

Mouni Roy was without makeup.



She immediately got angry on paps for filming her without makeup.



Without makeup these celebs are nothing. Look at her face expression she si feeling exposed pic.twitter.com/GWhaNi26Kq — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) July 15, 2026

As of now, Mouni has not shared any further statement on the matter since deleting the post, leaving fans speculating about what prompted her decision to remove it.

Work Front

The actress was recently seen in the web show Ab Hoga Hisaab, alongside Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, and Avinash Mishra.

Apart from this, she also has Madhur Bhandarkar's The Wives, which also stars Shalini Passi.