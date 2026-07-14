'Hadd Mein Rehna': Zareen Khan Loses Cool At Paps For Asking Her To Change In Front Of Them At Mumbai Event - VIDEO

Zareen Khan Snaps At Paps After Inappropriate Remark | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Zareen Khan had a tense exchange with the paparazzi during a store launch event in Mumbai on Monday evening, July 13, after one of the photographers asked her to change into an outfit in front of everyone. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking discussions about respecting personal boundaries.

Zareen Khan Snaps At Paps After Inappropriate Remark

The actress had stepped out to attend the launch of a women's denim collection in Mumbai. While posing for photographers and holding up a pair of jeans, one of the paparazzi was heard asking her to try them on in front of everyone. The inappropriate remark caught Zareen's attention, and she did not hold back.

Visibly taken aback, she immediately responded, "Tum logo ke saamne? Wo nahi ho raha", before firmly calling out the photographers for crossing the line.

Check out the video:

'Hadd Mein Rehna, Sab Ke Sab'

As the exchange continues, Zareen firmly expressed her displeasure over the remark. She said, "Faltugiri ki baatein nahi karna mere saath, because I am not the one who is gonna take that sh*t, okay? Hadd mein rehna, sab ke sab."

The video has quickly gained traction online, with social media users sharing mixed reactions. While many praised Zareen for speaking up and calling out what they considered an inappropriate comment, others debated whether the exchange was a misunderstanding during the event.