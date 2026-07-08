'Kudos To Dolly Javed For Not Tolerating...': Zareen Khan Calls Out Kushal Tandon's 'Chauvinistic Behaviour' Amid Feud

Zareen Khan Backs Dolly Javed Amid Kushal Tandon Feud | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Zareen Khan has voiced her support for Uorfi Javed's sister, Dolly Javed, amid her ongoing feud with Kushal Tandon on the reality show Alliance, praising her for standing up against what she described as Kushal's "chauvinistic behaviour."

Zareen Khan Backs Dolly Javed Amid Kushal Tandon Feud

Taking to her Instagram story, Zareen wrote, "Kudos to Dolly Javved for not tolerating the bad attitude and chauvinistic behaviour of a fellow male contestant (Kushal Tandon). Wonder why and how the others are quietly taking it all. More power to you, girl. Main toh fan ho gayi tumhari."

Her post quickly drew attention online, with fans reacting to her strong stance in support of Dolly. Zareen's remarks came amid ongoing discussions surrounding the clash between Dolly and Kushal, which has generated significant buzz on social media.

Uorfi Javed On Kushal Tandon Targeting His Sister

On Tuesday evening, Uorfi called Kushal "entitled." She said, "Kushal bohot entitled hai. Jo uske haan mein haan nahin milata hai, usko lagta hai ki yeh galat hai. Aur usko lag raha hai ki wohi show chala raha hai. Woh cheez mujhe pasand nahi hai," and praised Dolly for refusing to stay silent.

In episode 14 of Alliance, Dolly opened up about her father's abandonment of the family and the abuse her mother and sisters allegedly endured. She revealed that he used derogatory slurs, calling her mother and sisters "prostitutes," while recounting the traumatic experiences they faced.

Alliance Contestants

The current contestants in the show are Rivva Kishan, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Zaid Darbar and Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani and Niti Taylor, Payal Dhare (Gaming) and Sabby Suri, Armaan Khera, and Delbar Arya and Dollyy Javved, with new entrants Sohail Khan, Agu Stanley and Vriddhi Patwa.