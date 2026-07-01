'Yeh Badtameezi Se Back-Shot...': Neha Dhupia LASHES Out At Paps For Constantly Filming Her From Behind At Mumbai Event—VIDEO

Neha Dhupia lashes out at paps over 'back-shot' videos | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Neha Dhupia appeared visibly upset with paparazzi at a recent Mumbai event after noticing photographers repeatedly recording videos of her from behind. A video of the interaction has since surfaced online, showing the actress confronting the photographers and asking who had been filming her from behind and posting such clips on social media. Pointing out that she has repeatedly asked them to stop doing so in the past, Neha questioned why they continued to ignore her request, calling the practice disrespectful.

Neha Dhupia Blasts Paps Over 'Back-Shot' Videos

Expressing her displeasure, Neha was heard saying, "Yeh badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai tumlog me se? Kaun leta hai? Band karo." Further, the actress added, "Mera nahi karna hai. Kisi ka nahi karna hai. Bol bol kar thak gaye hain. Bag utha kar, book utha kar, backwards walking karke. Yeh sab nahi chalega abhi. Band karo yeh sab. Hum log bahut izzat se karte hai aap logon se baat. Mat karo."

Check out the video:

The incident quickly became a talking point on social media, where users shared mixed reactions. While many supported the actress for speaking up and setting boundaries, others debated whether such filming is an unavoidable part of celebrity culture.

Neha Dhupia is not the only celebrity to have raised concerns over the issue. In the past, actresses including Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Rashami Desai, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ayesha Khan have also strongly objected to paparazzi filming them from behind, calling out the practice as intrusive and disrespectful.

Work Front

The actress was last seen in the Netflix show Single Papa, starring Kunal Khemu, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza Mishra and Prajakta Koli

Apart from her acting career, Neha also hosts her own YouTube show, Double Date!, alongside her husband, actor Angad Bedi.