 'We Often Get Shamed': Neha Dhupia Supports Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand After Exit From Spirit, Calls It 'Fair & Reasonable'
Neha Dhupia supported new mom Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour work shift following her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. Deepika reportedly quit after the filmmaker refused her requests for fixed hours and fair conditions. Neha wrote on Instagram, "For work-life balance to go beyond conversations, new moms need practical support and consideration. instead, we often get shamed."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
Actress Neha Dhupia has come forward to support new mom Deepika Padukone’s demand for an 8-hour work shift, following the her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Deepika reportedly quit the project after the filmmaker refused to accept her requests for fixed working hours, remuneration, and other conditions.

On Monday, Neha took to her Instagram story and wrote, "For work-life balance to go beyond conversations, new moms new practical support and consideration. Instead, we often get shamed or sidelined. As a working mom, I support @deepikapadukone's reasonable request for fair and considerate working hours."

Check it out:

After the reported fallout with Deepika, Vanga took to X to share a lengthy note, questioning her professionalism and accusing of playing 'dirty PR games.'

Without naming Deepika, he wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are....Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames. I like this kahawath very much :-) खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे!"

After Deepika's exit, Triptii Dimri was announced as the female lead of Spirit. She had previously worked with Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the 2023 film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

While Deepika recently joined the cast of Atlee's AA22xA6 alongside Telugu star Allu Arjun, marking her first project after welcoming her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

