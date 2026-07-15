'Band Karo!': Mouni Roy Loses Cool As Paparazzi Keep Filming Her Inside Car In Mumbai; Anusha Dandekar Steps In To Calm Her Down—VIDEO

Mouni Roy Snaps At Paparazzi | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy recently had an uncomfortable moment with paparazzi after an outing with television host and actress Anusha Dandekar. A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing Mouni visibly upset as photographers continued recording her even after she had entered her car. In the viral clip, Mouni and Anusha are seen exiting a venue and making their way towards their vehicle on Tuesday evening, July 14.

Mouni Roy Snaps At Paparazzi

Despite being seated inside, the paparazzi continue filming Mouni through the car window. The constant attention appears to leave the actress irritated. Unable to hide her frustration, Mouni was seen repeatedly asking the photographers to stop, saying, "Band karo!" in a firm tone.

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As the situation unfolded, Anusha stepped in to diffuse the moment. She was seen gesturing to the photographers, urging them to stop filming, while also trying to calm Mouni down. The actress appeared to reassure her friend as the atmosphere eased before their car drove away.

Mouni Roy got angry with the paparazzi after they entered inside her car and started recording her.



Her 'without make-up face' got revealed but that's not the point, the paps should respect the privacy of celebrities.



She just had a divorce with her husband, she should be given… pic.twitter.com/wyMmJYJS4S — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 15, 2026

As of now, Mouni Roy has not publicly reacted to the viral clip so far.

The incident comes days after Mouni confirmed her split from husband-businessman Suraj Nambiar after four years of marriage.

Mouni Roy Confirms Separation From Suraj Nambiar

On May 14, Mouni, in a joint post with Suraj, confirmed their split, stating that they are focusing on "navigating this phase privately and amicably", but the friendship they shared will be cherished for.

Mouni tied the knot to Suraj in a destination wedding in Goa on January 27, 2022, after years of dating. Their wedding took place at the Hilton Goa Resort in Candolim and included both Malayali and Bengali traditions.

Work Front

The actress was recently seen in the web show Ab Hoga Hisaab, alongside Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, and Avinash Mishra. Apart from this, she also has Madhur Bhandarkar's The Wives, which also stars Shalini Passi.