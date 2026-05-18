'Absolutely Malicious': Mouni Roy's Husband Suraj Nambiar DENIES 'Third Party' Claims As Disha Patani Gets Dragged Amid Their Divorce

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy and her husband-businessman Suraj Nambiar recently confirmed their separation after four years of marriage a few days ago in a joint statement on social media, stating that despite the split, the friendship they shared will be cherished. Following this, Mouni's close friend, actress Disha Patani, was dragged into the divorce, with several users accusing her of being involved in the couple's troubled marriage.

Amid the speculation, Suraj issued a statement on his Instagram on Monday (May 18), clarifying that there is no "third party" involved in their separation and adding that "innocent" friends have nothing to do with it, after Disha was unnecessarily dragged into the matter.

He wrote, "Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved. Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's wellbeing. That is the truth.

Photo Via Instagram story/@nambiar13

"Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone. I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party," he added.