Mouni Roy Skips Posing For Paps After Being Spotted At Mumbai Airport Days After Separation Announcement From Suraj Nambiar -VIDEO

Mouni Roy makes first appearance post-split confirmation | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy, who recently confirmed her split from husband-businessman Suraj Nambiar after four years of marriage, has been making headlines following the announcement of their separation. The news had initially sparked widespread speculation on social media after fans noticed subtle changes in their online activity, including the couple reportedly unfollowing each other on Instagram. This observation quickly fueled rumours about trouble in their marriage.

Mouni Roy Makes First Appearance Post-Split Confirmation

Amid this, Mouni made her first public appearance on Monday morning (May 18), days after the confirmation of her split. She was spotted at Mumbai airport, drawing attention from paparazzi stationed at the location. The actress, known for her work in television and films, avoided posing for the paparazzi and told them, "I am very late," as they continued requesting photos.

She then quickly rushed inside the airport terminal. Dressed in an all-black avatar, she kept her hair in loose curls and wore oversized black glasses, while also being seen holding a book.

Check out the video:

Amid their separation news, a report by ABP News' show Saas Bahu Aur Saazish claimed that Suraj allegedly cheated on Mouni during their marriage and used her for fame and money.

Mouni Roy Confirms Separation From Suraj Nambiar

On May 14, Mouni, in a joint post with Suraj, confirmed their split, stating that they are focusing on "navigating this phase privately and amicably", but the friendship they shared will be cherished for.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Mouni and Suraj recently followed each other back on Instagram after previously unfollowing each other, leaving fans confused.

Mouni tied the knot to Suraj in a destination wedding in Goa on January 27, 2022, after years of dating. Their wedding took place at the Hilton Goa Resort in Candolim and included both Malayali and Bengali traditions.