'I Was Against The Idea Of Getting Married': When Suraj Nambiar Said He Wasn't Ready For Marriage With Mouni Roy

When Suraj Nambiar Said He Wasn't Ready For Marriage With Mouni Roy |

Naagin actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have recently been in the headlines amid reports of their separation. The duo also confirmed their divorce through a joint statement. Now, an old interview of Suraj is going viral where he admitted he was “against the idea of getting married.”

In an earlier conversation, Suraj also revealed that Mouni wanted to marry quite early in their relationship, while he kept delaying the decision. Speaking to Bombay Times, Suraj once said, "For a long time, I was against the idea of getting married." Interestingly, this came after they had already been married for almost a year. However, reflecting on the experience later, he added, "I must say it is quite peaceful, and I would recommend it."

Talking about Mouni’s perspective, Suraj shared that she "wanted to get married get very early on." He further claimed that Mouni was keen on marriage after a couple of years of dating and had made it clear: "She clearly said it was either this way or the highway."

Suraj also admitted that he kept postponing the decision, saying, "I just kept buying time. Then one day, she gave me an ultimatum, and I realised that if I didn’t marry her, I would lose her." He added that this ultimatum made him realise he could lose Mouni forever if he didn’t commit.

In the same interview, Suraj mentioned that what helped their marriage work was both of them staying busy with their respective careers. This old interview has resurfaced now amid ongoing divorce rumours. Speculation began after Mouni deleted all pictures from her wedding, sparking discussions about a possible split.

Mouni and Suraj recently issued a joint statement on May 14, 2026, saying, "Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop," confirming their separation.