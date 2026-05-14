MTV Splitsvilla 16 Finale Pushed To Sunday? Winner Announcement Rumoured To Be Delayed Amid Editing Delay Buzz

Splitsvilla 16 Finale Pushed To Sunday? |

Splitsvilla 16 grand finale episodes are all set to be released on Friday and Saturday. But, there are rumours about the makers not actually announcing the winner on Saturday. Will MTV be extending the winner announcement of Splitsvilla 16 to Sunday?

A user took to a Reddit thread to claim, "Finale is going to extend till Sunday!" The user further claimed to have gotten this tea from the editing team. as per the rumours, the finale episode is only 90% edited because of which the makers are allegedly planning to push ahead the finale.

The user claimed, "A lot of things have been cut since it was a 12-hour shoot they can’t add everything. Before finale shoot they planned Friday - task & Saturday - winner announcement. But after shooting the episode, they decided to split winner announcement in two parts Saturday & Sunday. Saturday episode is going to be full trio drama (2 hours episode)."

Despite all the claims being made on social media, there is no official announcement of the Splitsvilla 16 winner announcement being pushed to Sunday.

What Will Happen In Splitsvilla 16 Finale

After weeks of intense drama and emotional twists, the grand finale of Splitsvilla 16 promises to deliver high-voltage revelations involving Akanksha, Yogesh, and Ruru. As per developments, Yogesh is expected to address long-standing speculation by opening up about Ruru’s alleged “pre-planned” entry into the show, a confession that could completely change how viewers perceive their journey. The finale will reportedly also bring explosive confrontations, including Akanksha going head-to-head with Sandy, Suzanne, and Asmita in a heated showdown that may expose hidden alliances and past conflicts. With tensions running high and relationships being tested one last time, the finale is set to be packed with emotional breakdowns, shocking confessions, and dramatic face-offs that could redefine the outcome of the season.

As per the official announcement, Splitsvilla 16 finale is set to release on May 15 & 16, Friday and Saturday, at 7 pm on MTV India and Jio Hotstar.