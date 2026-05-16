'I Found My Forever In Her': Did Mouni Roy Confirm Relationship With Disha Patani? Here's Truth Behind Viral Post

Disha Patani / Mouni Roy | Instagram

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are heading for a divorce. Netizens have been trolling and blaming Disha Patani for it. Amid this, a post has gone viral on social media, which shows that Mouni, on her Instagram story shared a picture with Disha and confirmed their relationship, and also announced their wedding.

The post reads, "After closing one chapter, I found my forever in her. her. Yes... Disha and I are ready to turn this love story into marriage. From healing to happiness forever starts now (sic)." Check out the post below...

Well, before you think that it is an actual post by Mouni, let us clear that it is a fake post. The picture used in it is from last year. The actresses had visited the Iskon Temple on Disha's birthday in June 2025.

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Divorce Statement

For the past few days, Mouni and Suraj's divorce rumours were doing the rounds, and on Thursday, the two shared a joint statement, which read, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalise our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding."

The statement further read, "At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time. Mouni & Suraj (sic)."