Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Divorce: Netizens Troll Disha Patani; Pictures & Videos Of Her With Naagin Actress Go Viral - Watch

Mouni Roy / Suraj Nambiar / Disha Patani | X / Instagram

A few days ago, there were rumours that Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, are separated and heading for a divorce. The couple confirmed it on Thursday by sharing a joint statement about it. But amid Mouni and Suraj's divorce, netizens are trolling Disha Patani.

Even old pictures and videos of Disha and Mouni are going viral on X, and netizens are calling them the 'hottest couple'. Check out the posts below...

Mouni Roy Divorce OFFICIAL POST



Everything was true, now seeing forward to see the hottest couple officially pic.twitter.com/IMFK89baKR — vedika (@vedikabaisa) May 14, 2026

Looks Like Mouni Roy And Disha Patani Are Single Now..😋@Roymouni @DishPatani pic.twitter.com/xQIciDDlkj — Indian Clicks (@IndianClicks) May 15, 2026

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/yy5yYTAZ6E — Hunter (@Hunter31800) May 15, 2026

Trending Lesb!ans Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Extreme hot Thread 😩🥵



Don't Miss Last One 🤯🍑 pic.twitter.com/2i8DJF4mqw — 𝙎𝙐𝙋𝙀𝙍 𝙃𝙀𝙍𝙊🦸 (@Tillu_MR360) May 15, 2026

Reddit was right about Mouni Roy and Disha Patani relationship.

Now get ready for their Maldives pics together pic.twitter.com/A9h7Q4ITCV — Adult Humour (@Adult_humorr) May 14, 2026

Disha Patani Gets Trolled Amid Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Divorce

On her recent Instagram post, netizens are trolling Disha and blaming her for Mouni and Suraj's divorce. A netizen commented, "Karwa Di mouny our suraj ke bich ladai (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Aapki sangat m rh le mouni roy ka divorce hogya (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "When are you getting married to Mouni Roy??? (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Reportedly, Disha has also unfollowed Suraj on Instagram.

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Divorce Statement

On Thursday, Mouni and Suraj shared a joint statement, which read, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalise our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding."

The statement further read, "At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time. Mouni & Suraj (sic)."