Mouni Roy Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar: 'Give Us Space & Privacy'

File photo of Mouni Roy with Suraj Nambiar | Viral Bhayani

Actress Mouni Roy reacted to the ongoing rumours surrounding her marriage with husband Suraj Nambiar. Over the past few days, social media has been abuzz with speculation about trouble in their relationship, including reports claiming that the couple had separated and filed for divorce.

Amid the growing chatter, Mouni took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday (May 13) and issued a brief statement requesting privacy. She wrote, “Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please.”

While the actor addressed the reports indirectly, she did not specifically confirm or deny the divorce rumours.

Mouni and Suraj's divorce reports

The speculation intensified after fans noticed that Mouni and Suraj had allegedly unfollowed each other on social media and removed their wedding pictures from their profiles. Soon after, several reports surfaced claiming that the couple had ended their marriage.

Did Suraj cheat on Mouni?

Some reports also alleged that cheating was the reason behind the reported split. According to sources quoted by ABP’s Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Suraj allegedly cheated on Mouni and was accused of using her money for personal gain. The report further claimed that the couple had already divorced after four years of marriage and had been living separately for some time. However, neither Mouni nor Suraj has officially confirmed these claims.

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Goa in a lavish ceremony that blended Bengali and Malayali traditions. The couple had reportedly started dating around 2019 but kept their relationship largely private before making it official with marriage. Over the years, they frequently shared pictures from vacations and special occasions, becoming one of the most talked-about celebrity couples on social media.

Who is Suraj Nambiar?

Suraj is a Dubai-based entrepreneur and investment banker originally from Bengaluru. He works in the finance and investment sector and has largely stayed away from the entertainment industry despite being married to Mouni.