Mouni Roy's Husband Suraj Nambiar DELETES His Instagram Account Amid Cheating Allegations & Divorce Rumours

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy has sparked separation rumours with husband Suraj Nambiar after four years of marriage after social media users noticed that the two no longer follow each other on Instagram. While neither has reacted to the speculation, the online buzz intensified after reports and screenshots went viral. Amid this, a report by ABP News' show Saas Bahu Aur Saazish claimed that Suraj allegedly cheated on Mouni during their marriage and used her for fame and money.

Amid mounting speculation about trouble in their marriage, Suraj has deleted his Instagram account, leaving fans curious about his relationship with Mouni Roy.