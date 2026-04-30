'Bakwas Karne Se Kuch Nahi Hota': Pavitra Punia Slams Trolls Targeting Mouni Roy Over Cosmetic Surgery- Watch VIDEO

Pavitra Punia Slams Trolls Targeting Mouni Roy Over Cosmetic Surgery- watch video |

Television actress Mouni Roy is often trolled for undergoing plastic surgery. In 2025, the actress addressed the backlash she receives over the same. Reacting strongly to the trolls, fellow actress Pavitra Punia lashed out at the trollers, saying, "Kuch to sharam bachi hogi , ya sirf trolling ki he salary milti hai tum logon ko bhai."

On April 30, Pavitra took to Instagram to upload a video, taking a dig at the haters. She shared a photo of Mouni attending the Devil Wears Prada 2 screening and captioned it, "To all the trollers, stop trolling and disturbing the actors. That's not your kitchen and not your dish." She further added, "Bakwas karne se kuch nahi hota hamara but tum logo ko lagta hai alag se salary milti hai."

In her video, Pavitra said, "I don't know what is the problem with you guys but I think you all love trolling and somewhere media is also enjoying these things by putting the photos and then putting the caption in a very double minded way, in a cupid and funny way and giving like a guess to the audience so that your engagement is going on." She further urged both people and media to stop such practices.

The actress also addressed trolls who criticise Mouni Roy for undergoing cosmetic procedures. She said, "500 surgery karayi hai, 1 lakh karayi hai. Wo 1 Lakh na to aapse liye gaye the na ham aapse suggestion lene aate hain (People say they’ve had 500 surgeries or 1 lakh procedures done. That 1 lakh wasn’t taken from you, nor do we come to you for suggestions)."

Pavitra further added that several people in the entertainment industry are open about their cosmetic enhancements. She advised that if someone wants to undergo such procedures, they should do so with their own money instead of commenting on others. She ended her video by saying, "Don't troll, just shut up."

Mouni Roy is a popular Indian actress who began her career in television before successfully transitioning to films. She rose to fame with the hit TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played Krishna Tulsi, and went on to become one of the most recognised faces on Indian television with shows like Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, where she portrayed Sati, and Naagin, which turned into a massive franchise and cemented her status as a leading TV star. Mouni later moved to Bollywood and appeared in films such as Gold alongside Akshay Kumar, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Brahmāstra: Part One-a Shiva, further expanding her presence in mainstream cinema.