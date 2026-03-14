Mouni Roy Channels Boho-Girl Energy In Black Co-Ords While Vacationing By The Beach

By: Aanchal C | March 14, 2026

Mouni Roy is currently having the best time of her life, vacationing amid nature and by the beach

The actress shared a fresh carousel of photos on her Instagram, captioned "Blooming irrespective..."

Mouni channeled boho elegance in an all-black co-ord featuring intricate gold patterns

The ensemble included a wrap-around crop top paired with matching shorts, which exuded perfect vacation vibes

She accessorised her look with dramatic gold earrings and a sleek black bag

Mouni's makeup was subtle yet refreshing, with rosy cheeks, muted eyes, and nude lips

The actress completed her vacation glam with a middle-parted, natural open hairdo that flowed beautifully in the breezy air

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