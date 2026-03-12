Mouni Roy Serves Major Beach Body Goals In Stunning Vacation Pictures; Disha Patani Calls Her 'Pretty'

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 12, 2026
Mouni Roy recently shared stunning pictures from her beachside getaway, leaving fans and her best friend Disha Patani impressed.
For her swimwear, Mouni opted for a halter-style bikini top featuring a bold, intricate pattern and black high-leg bikini bottoms.
In one of the pictures, Mouni is seen relaxing on a boho-style hammock, perfectly capturing calm tropical vacation vibes.
Mouni can be seen enjoying her off time at the beach while turning heads with her style.
In this loook the actress opted for a white crochet top and denim shorts, a perfect pick for a breezy beach holiday.
Reacting to the dreamy vacation photos, Disha dropped a sweet comment saying “So pretty”, praising Mouni’s effortless look.
The outfit featured a halter neckline with delicate knit detailing. The soft, textured crochet fabric added a relaxed and summery feel to her overall vacation look.