'We Have Decided To Part Ways': Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar CONFIRM Separation In Joint Post, Urge Fans & Media To Stop Spreading 'Fictitious Narratives'

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar Officially Announce Separation |

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have officially announced their separation. In a joint post, the duo wrote, "Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop."

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have officially announced their separation. In a joint post, the duo wrote, "Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop."

Releasing a joint statement after much speculation surrounding their separation on social media, the duo addressed the rumours being circulated about their relationship. The statement said, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into out personal lives by certain quarters of the media."

Mouni and Suraj then confirmed through the post, "We have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably."

They also called out media and individuals for "sensationalising" their private lives by "circulating fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods" that do not reflect the reality of their relationship. While the statement does not directly address cheating allegations, it clearly indicates that the rumours being spread about the reason for their separation are untrue.

The statement further read, "After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorties, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding."

Mouni and Suraj added that they are currently focused on "navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately." However, they stated that they continue to cherish their bond and friendship going forward. The duo also requested people to respect their privacy and continue to support them during this difficult time.