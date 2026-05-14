'Pain In Her Eyes': Mouni Roy Gets Clicked In Mumbai Amid Rumours Of Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar; Netizens React - Watch Video

Mouni Roy Spotted In Mumbai | Instagram

Naagin actress Mouni Roy has been making it to the headlines for the past couple of days because of the rumours of her divorce from husband Suraj Nambiar. Amid the rumours, the actress, on Wednesday night, was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai and was clicked by the paparazzi.

Mouni, who is usually very friendly with the paps, didn't happily pose for them or smile while leaving the restaurant. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Mouni Roy's Latest Video

Fans of the actress are quite worried as they feel she looked very upset. A netizen commented, "Question- if false information then where is her smile? Why is she looking upset and disturbed, look into her eyes (sic)."

Another Instagram user slammed the paparazzi and wrote, "Guess what? Even after clearly saying everything, you guys are still invading her privacy nonstop. Our queen is genuinely so kind-hearted, sweet and graceful that she’s still handling all this nonsense with so much patience and class (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "She clearly said respect her privacy and space but you guys are too much. Bhaii tum logo ke liye hi bola tha (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Divorce Rumours

The rumours of Mouni and Suraj's divorce started after a few content creators marked that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and the latter had also deleted all his pictures with his wife. Soon, multiple reports claimed that they are separated and heading for a divorce.

Later, some reports stated that they are already divorced, and the reason behind it is that Suraj cheated on Mouni. While there's no confirmation about anything currently, Mouni on Wednesday took to her Instagram story to share a note in which she requested everyone for privacy.

The actress wrote, “Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please.”

Meanwhile, Suraj has deleted his Instagram account.