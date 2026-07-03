Journalist Claims Mouni Roy Is Always 'Drunk', Says 'I've Never Seen Her Seeming To Be Sober' - VIDEO

Veteran film journalist Simi Chandoke grabbed attention after making a controversial remark about actress Mouni Roy during a recent podcast. A clip from her conversation with Siddharth Kanan has gone viral on social media.

During the podcast, Simi was asked about celebrities and their public appearances. Speaking about Mouni Roy, she said, "Maine aaj tak uski koi footage nahi dekhi hai paparazzi vali jisme woh sober hai (I have never seen a single paparazzi video of her in which she appears sober). She is always under the influence."

Later in the conversation, when Kanan asked her to name an actor who is always drunk, Simi responded by naming Sanjay Dutt.

Simi's remarks have reignited discussions around an incident involving Mouni that made headlines earlier. On January 1, 2025, the actress was photographed after attending a New Year celebration with then-husband Suraj Nambiar, close friend Disha Patani and others.

As she exited a restaurant in Mumbai after the party, Mouni tripped and fell on the steps while walking towards her car. Videos of the incident spread across social media, prompting speculation from some netizens about whether she had consumed alcohol.

Suraj Nambiar and Disha Patani immediately rushed to help her, with Suraj supporting her as he escorted her safely to the car.

The viral video sparked several reactions online at the time. "Is she drunk?" one social media user commented, while another wrote, "Jyada party kar li hai kya?"

Mouni and Disha are known to share a close friendship and are often seen vacationing and spending time together.

On the personal front, Mouni married businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in ceremonies held according to both Malayali and Bengali traditions. In May 2026, the former couple announced their separation through a joint statement on social media, saying that although their marriage had ended, they would continue to cherish the friendship they shared.