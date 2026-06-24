Mouni Roy Reveals How She Deals With Revenge & Hurt: "If You Don’t Let It Go, You Will Be Hurting The Most" | FPJ Exclusive | Instagram

In a world where grudges are practically treated like personality traits and revenge quotes thrive on social media, Mouni Roy has chosen a different route. Speaking about hurt, betrayal, and disappointment, the actress shared why she believes letting go is ultimately more powerful than holding on.

And if you're expecting a dramatic revenge saga worthy of a daily soap, Mouni has some disappointing news. Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal while promoting her new Amazon MX Player Show ‘Ab Hoga Hisaab’, the actress revealed that while she may have struggled to forget past hurts when she was younger, age and spiritual growth have changed her outlook. “When I was much younger, I would forgive very easily and till date, I do but I wasn't able to forget. Now, I think with my own personal and spiritual journey, I feel like you just have to forgive, God makes you forget,” she shared.

In other words, while some people are busy plotting revenge, Mouni prefers to leave the matter to the universe. Explaining why she refuses to hold on to resentment, the actress compared it to holding a hot coal in your hand. “If you don’t let it go, you will be the one who will be hurting the most. And sometimes the other person who hurt you is not even thinking about it, no matter how big a hurt they have caused you,” she said, adding that meditation, chanting, and spiritual practices have helped her find peace over time.

That said, Mouni isn't suggesting that everyone deserves a free pass. The actress acknowledged that there are people who intentionally cause pain and create negativity. “There are some evil people who will go out of their way to hurt you. I’m not calling the person evil, but I’m calling their qualities evil,” she clarified.

So while the world waits for dramatic post-seperation revelations, Mouni seems to be choosing a different route - forgiveness, healing, and letting karma handle the paperwork.