Ab Hoga Hisaab Review: Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy's Show Offers Nothing New, Yet It Is Watchable

Director: Divyanshu Malhotra

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha and Aasheema Vardaan

Where to watch: Amazon MX Player

Rating: 2.5 stars

While some leave retribution to karma, others take punishment into their own hands. This week’s OTT revenge drama, Ab Hoga Hisaab, follows the latter. Whether this 10-part series multiplies its viewership tenfold or falls flat in the digital waves remains to be seen.

The plot centers around brothers Bobby (Shaheer) and Bunty Manocha (Avinash Mishra). Even though he gets deported from Canada, Bobby hides the bitter truth in order to protect his family. At the same time, he is also a fiercely protective elder brother to Bobby, who will stop at nothing to care for his family and Bunty.

To secure Bunty’s future, he even joins a nefarious network run by Goldy Sekhon (Sanjay Kapoor). Meanwhile, Bunty remains assured of Bobby’s constant presence, alongside his love life with Gazal (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia), who carries a shocking storyline.

Things go haywire when Bobby finds his brother Bunty on a missing persons list. The rest of the series reveals the truth behind Gazal’s Canada visit, Goldy’s interference, and whether the Manocha brothers can overcome the roadblocks blocking their dreams.

Actors' performance

Of Ab Hoga Hisaab’s ensemble cast, while it’s nice to see Sanjay Kapoor after a long time, his efforts to embody a negative role occasionally feel unconvincing. This flatness stems from either weak writing or his excessive zeal to play a grey character.

Shaheer, who starts off underplaying himself, eventually turns into a convincing volcanic lava. As for Avinash Mishra, even though he tries to be an enthu-cutlet, there are times when his character becomes irritating (only in a few places). But, overall, it’s endearing to watch him perform.

On the other hand, Mouni Roy is her usual self, while Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shines in her role. As for Harman Singha and Aasheema Vardaan, they do their best to do justice to their respective roles. Rest of the actors do their expected bit in carrying the series ahead.

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

After directing seasons of shows like Flames, Cubicles, Sixer, Brochara and Adulting, Divyanshu Malhotra tries his hand yet again in the directorial hotseat with Ab Hoga Hisaab, which does not quite hit the bullseye. One may blame his directorial capabilities or the stretched narrative; the fact remains that the ten-part series becomes too long to watch.

Technically, even though the cinematography is decent, the editor should have chopped off many scenes to make the end product crisper and easier for viewers to digest. Despite the background music falling in alignment with the narrative, the latter should have been worked upon more meticulously.

FPJ verdict

Even though Ab Hoga Hisaab does not offer anything new or novel, a mere one-time watch won’t harm at all. Considering this series is streaming on OTT and not in theatres (thankfully!), you may choose to watch it at your leisure.