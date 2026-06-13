'I Am Gay': Mouni Roy Opens Up About A Fake Rumour About Her

Mouni Roy On A Fake Rumour About Her | Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy has been in the news for the past couple of months because of her personal life. The actress and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, announced their separation, and soon netizens started trolling and questioning Mouni's sexuality. Netizens started questioning her close friendship with Disha Patani and called them a 'lesbian couple'.

However, recently, in an interview with Monika Sharma, Mouni opened up about a fake rumour about her. When she was asked about the biggest fake rumour about her that was spread, the actress said, "Oh, that I am gay (sic)."

Well, with this answer, Mouni also clearly gave a befitting reply to all the trolls who questioned her sexuality.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently busy garnering praise for her performance in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. While the film failed to impress critics and audiences, everyone praised Mouni's performance in the movie.

Mouni Roy Wishes Disha Patani On The Latter's Birthday

Amid all the trolling, on Saturday, Mouni shared multiple stories on her Instagram to wish Disha a happy birthday. In one of the stories, she wrote, "Happiest birthday my D. You're one of those rare muggles who carry a lil bit of magic wherever they go. May life surprise you in the most beautiful ways, may your heart stay as wonder-filled as it is, may the universe keep conspiring in your favour @dishapatani (sic)." Check out the posts below...

Mouni Roy Upcoming Projects

Mouni has some interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in movies like Vishwambhara (Telugu) and The Wives. The latter is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and reportedly revolves around the lives of Bollywood actors' wives.

Meanwhile, Mouni will be seen in a web series titled Ab Hoga Hisaab, which will premiere on Amazon MX Player on June 18, 2026.