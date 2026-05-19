'Let's Go...': Disha Patani Cheers For BFF Mouni Roy's Cannes 2026 Look Despite Trolls Dragging Her Into Divorce With Suraj Nambiar

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy shocked fans a few days ago by announcing her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar after four years of marriage. Days after, Mouni made her first appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. While the actress has been at the centre of intense online chatter surrounding her personal life, she appeared unfazed as she stepped onto the global stage in a bold fashion statement.

Mouni Roy In Cannes Days After Separation Announcement

Taking to Instagram on May 18, Mouni shared a series of glamorous photos and captioned the post, "Cannes and chaos! Bonjour x," seemingly hinting at both the excitement of the prestigious festival and the emotional whirlwind she has faced over the past few days.

Check it out:

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Disha Patani Reacts

Among those cheering for Mouni was her close friend and actress Disha Patani. Ignoring the trolls who dragged her into the ongoing controversy, Disha showed support for her best friend by dropping a sweet comment under the post. "Let’s go girl," she wrote, accompanied by heart emojis.

Disha, who is said to be dating Punjabi singer Talwiinder also dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Disha’s public show of support comes at a time when social media has been flooded with speculation and criticism surrounding Mouni’s split from Suraj Nambiar. However, the actresses appeared determined not to let the negativity overshadow Mouni’s major international moment at Cannes.

After Mouni and Suraj announced their separation, Disha was dragged into the divorce, with several users accusing her of being involved in the couple's troubled marriage.

Amid the speculation, Suraj issued a statement on his Instagram on Monday (May 18), clarifying that there is no "third party" involved in their separation and adding that "innocent" friends have nothing to do with it, after Disha was unnecessarily dragged into the matter.

Disha Patani has now reacted to trolls targeting her amid the ongoing buzz around Mouni and Suraj's separation after netizens dragged her into the controversy without any confirmed link.