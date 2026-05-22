'Don't Expect Any Fairy Tale': Actor Ridhi Dogra Pens Powerful Note On Equality Amid Twisha Sharma's Case |

Mumbai: In the wake of the tragic death of Twisha Sharma, popular actor Ridhi Dogra has shared a hard-hitting note on social media, urging today's youth to stop "romanticising marriage."

Twisha, a Noida resident who married Bhopal-based Samarth Singh in December 2025, passed away on May 12. Her family has since alleged severe mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws, leading police to register a case against her husband and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired judge. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter.

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Reacting to the heartbreaking news, Ridhi Dogra took to Instagram to deliver a much-needed reality check to young men and women about how modern relationships, independence, and societal norms have drastically shifted from the generation of their parents.

In a deeply reflective Instagram post, Ridhi emphasised that marriage in 2026 is no longer about survival or blind obedience, but must be built on mutual understanding.

Directing her thoughts to young men, she highlighted that legal and economic empowerment means women will no longer follow orders blindly.

"Young Girls. And young boys. It's 2026. Please stop romanticizing marriage. The age of your parents and the world they grew up in has expired. Marriage is not the same. Boys should know that girls will Not do what you ask them to blindly. Because laws etc has empowered them. Today. They can get a job/a place to stay/an income and live peacefully in society. So they don't need to follow you and your orders like lambs. Girls don't need marriage for survival. For companionship. Yes. But not for dependency."

Ridhi also offered practical advice to young women, urging them not to place unrealistic expectations on their partners and to prioritise self-reliance. She noted that men are also navigating a confusing transitional phase in society.

"Even if they wish to out of love... Their individuality will try and knock their head time and again. They will be frustrated because the world has changed. And girls pis don't expect your boyfriends to become Mr Prince Charming after marriage. They are human too and are figuring this new world out. It's more new for them because they have seen men being men. But society norms have shifted and what was required of them earlier has changed too. Pls don't expect any fairy tale. Educate yourself. Live for your self. And please stand up for yourself. Don't expect anyone to come and stand up for you," she added.

In a secondary note, the actor addressed the modern misconceptions surrounding feminism, emphasising that the movement was never intended to demean men, but rather to establish baseline equality.

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"The term Feminism has been reduced to shit. But true feminism is just equality. Thats it. Nothing more and nothing less. When I speak for girls I also speak for boys. When I argue for mental Health. It's for both genders. Feminism was never about putting men down. Yes it's started all Loud and angry because that's how every revolution starts. That's not how it is today."

Drawing on cultural philosophy, Ridhi reminded her followers of the balance required for healthy relationships.

"Today women have opportunities. Times have changed. What every woman fought for is existing in practice. Let's also never forget...... We are from the land of Shiv and Shakti. Both go together. And the only way that happens..... With love and respect for yourself and for the other. Let there be Grace and Dignity. For both. Equally," she added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)