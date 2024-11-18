 ‘Do You Have Shame?’: Radhika Sarathkumar Reveals Dhanush's SHOCKING Reaction To Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Romance
Radhika Sarathkumar, who played a key role in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, revealed Dhanush's shocking reaction upon learning about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's relationship, which started on the sets of the film produced by Dhanush. Recalling a conversation with Dhanush, Radhika said, "It was Dhanush who called me and said, 'Sister, do you have any shame at all?'"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
article-image

Nayanthara's explosive open letter to Dhanush has caused a stir in the industry after she slammed him for touching "an all-time low" as he demanded Rs 10 crore compensation from her for using a three-second behind-the-scenes clip from their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.

As the documentary has now premiered on Netflix, Radhika Sarathkumar, who played a key role in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, revealed Dhanush's shocking reaction upon learning about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's relationship, which started on the sets of the film that was produced by Dhanush.

Recalling a conversation with Dhanush, Radhika said, "It was Dhanush who called me and said, 'Sister, do you have any shame at all? I was like, 'What is he saying?' He asked, 'Aren't you aware of what's happening? Don't you know that Wikki and Nayan are dating?' I said, 'What the hell are you saying? I knew nothing.'"

article-image

Nayanthara's documentary featured several stars, including Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Upendra, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, and Parvathy Thiruvothu, among others.

According to a report in India Today, a leading producer claimed that Dhanush had problems with Nayanthara and Vignesh during the production of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Dhanush not giving an NOC was the 'final nail in the coffin.'

The producer defended Dhanush and said, "Everyone knows that the documentary initially began as a wedding film and has now taken the shape of a film about her career, personal and professional life. She sold her wedding visuals for a whopping price to Netflix. She's not doing this for free either. Why should Dhanush not fight for what's his?"

article-image

