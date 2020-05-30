Discovery Channel to document SpaceX's first astronaut launch

Los Angeles: Discovery has announced that it will be documenting the launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight into orbit. The launch was called off on Wednesday with less than 17 minutes to go in the countdown because of thunderclouds and the danger of lightning.

The liftoff has been rescheduled for Saturday afternoon at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Discovery's show "Space Launch: America Returns To Space" will document the events of the day and it will be later showcased on Discovery, Science Channel on June 8 at 9 PM. Viewers can stream the show by downloading Discovery Plus app.

The show will also feature some of the biggest names in entertainment with appearances by global superstar Katy Perry, TV and Internet personality Adam Savage, former NASA engineer and YouTube sensation Mark Rober, among others.

It will also include expert insight by former astronauts Mike Massimino and Karen Nyberg; active astronauts Jessica Meir and K. Megan McArthur and; NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine as well as an interview with Astronaut Chris Cassidy from the International Space Station (ISS), a release from Discovery said.

"Discovery and Science Channel have spent over a year documenting SpaceX's race to become the first private company to launch American astronauts into space. Our special offers both incredible access for the launch, and expert insight from SpaceX Founder and Chief Engineer Elon Musk and other leading aerospace professionals.

"In our two-hour documentary, we show the unbelievable engineering and scientific feats achieved by SpaceX in making such an historic launch happen," Scott Lewers, Executive Vice President of Multiplatform Programming, Factual & Head of Content, Science, said in a statement.