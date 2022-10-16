Director’s Cut: Sarika Sanjot says, 'I had a lot of expectations from both Avika Gor and Pratik Gandhi'

Sarika Sanjot | Pic: Instagram/isarikaofficial

Sarika Sanjot has made her directorial debut with Kahani Rubberband Ki. It stars Pratik Gandhi, Manish Raisinghan and Avika Gor in lead roles along with Aruna Irani and Kanwarjit Paintal. The film was recently cleared by the High Court for theatrical release. It hit screens on October 14. The Free Press Journal caught up with the filmmaker for an exclusive chat.

Speaking about her journey, Sarika shares, “I have written/directed and produced Kahani Rubberband Ki. For my debut film I have really worked very hard. I finished my graduation with a thought that I have to become a filmmaker and here I am. I haven’t assisted anyone yet. I am living my father’s dream. He wanted me to direct and write a film.”

When asked about the film’s unique title, she reveals, “I like to keep some different titles. My next film also has a unique title Mardon Ke Liye Nishedh Hai. We have pitched around a few actors for the title role but not yet finalised any one. It’s not about big or television stars. I have also pitched Pratik for the title role but the casting is still under process. The script is completely locked. I don’t want to reveal anything or else my story line will be robbed by someone. In the past, I had spoken about Kahani Rubberband Ki which has a reference to condoms. I had completed my film in 2019 and even before I could release my film, two more films on the same subject have been released!”

When quizzed as to why the film’s lead stars were missing from promotional activities, she says, “You please ask them whenever you meet them. I suppose they are busy. They are engaged in big projects. They are very professional.”

On a parting note, she concludes, “I would like to say a newcomer actor does not need to struggle, the share of struggle lies with the director. This is my struggling time right now so I am facing it. Everyone has their own priorities to choose from. But I am feeling the pain as this is my first film and my baby. I tried to call him and also messaged him but he is very busy. I had a lot of expectations from both Avika and Pratik. I feel when you gain popularity you should support us as you have done your work so happily.”