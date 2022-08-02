Director's Cut: Arun Sheshkumar shares, 'I was dumbstruck when I met Amitabh Bachchan for the first time!'

The latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on August 7 on Sony TV. The popular quiz show is anchored by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It is helmed by Arun Sheshkumar. The Free Press Journal caught up with the director for an exclusive tête-à-tête.

When asked how was his very first meeting with Bachchan, Arun shares, “I have done it for the last 15 years with him, multiplied each episode approximately 75 times. Jab se hosh sambhala hai maine, I have been his biggest fan. I never thought that one day I would enter this industry and get the opportunity to direct him. On October 11 every year, I would go and stand in front of his bungalow. The first time I met him, I was dumbstruck. He must have found me to be a low-confident guy. For me, it was like meeting my God. He has been, and still is, an idol to me.”

Opening up about his journey of working with Bachchan, Arun reveals, “It’s been a great journey working with him for 15 to 18 years. In KBC, I've been directing him and throwing challenges at him and he throws challenges at me. We have been overcoming our challenges in terms of getting newer technologies. It’s been like a fun shoot. He is a complete director’s actor and it is a delight to work with.”

When quizzed about the changes he brings about while directing Bachchan, Arun says, “Most of the time since I know his likes and dislikes. I work around it and still do things which are different but acceptable to the actor. Unfortunately, the difference is he comes as Amitabh Bachchan — the person that he is. In films he does a character, but here in KBC unka kirdar hi Amitabh Bachchan hai. So I have to pay a lot of attention to the person, the ultimate superstar, his age, maintain his dignity, and get the work done. Thankfully, I have understood him for so many years that he trusts me. He knows I will not do anything wrong. That trust is there between us.”

There are quite a few new elements that have been added to the show for this season. “The uniqueness is the big ticket play along sitting at home and playing the game. This time, 10 people will get a chance to participate, and we are going to have ten people who are from play along. You will all get a variety of contestants and stories, and the number of people coming on the KBC has increased fourfold.”

After all these years, the show is still leaving an undying impression on all. “I would like to give credit to Amitabh Bachchan, who has become a household name, and the way he conducts KBC. The concept has also been drilled into Indian minds. Like ‘Lock kiya jaye’, ‘computerji’ are all Mr. Bachchan’s contributions to the show. The concept is great with topics and current affairs general knowledge,” he concludes.