Director Shreedhar B.S’s documentary, In Our World, brings out a nuanced understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder

Through this film I tried to bust the common myths and misconceptions to bring about awareness in an earnest bid to assimilate them in mainstream society. To eradicate the stigma and show their lives in all its honesty in order to create one world where no one is discriminated for their flaws, but loved for their qualities.

What kind of research went into the making?

I have done about five months of research. I didn’t want a clinical approach, so avoided medical jargon. Rather, I spoke to their parents, therapists and special educators to learn more about ASD from personal experiences and not textbook information. One of the key features of this research was interviews with parents.

Was it difficult to convince parents to open up?

Yes, they were reluctant to talk about their children; to allow someone to document their lives because no one wants to talk about it or let the world know because of societal stigma. So getting them to open up about their lives, winning their confidence to document their experiences was a challenge. But, finally, they spoke at length.

Films on such subjects unfortunately don’t get a chance to be a part of mainstream cinema? Your views?

I know there is an audience for such films. And, I know films on dyslexia and autism, which became popular, and they were well made.

What are the challenges that independent filmmakers face today?

Independent cinema is here to stay especially with the digital platforms opening up. Challenges are mostly about finances.