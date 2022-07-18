Director Karan Malhotra creates a 400-foot train for massive action sequence in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor, who is returning to the big screen after four long years, will be seen playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero with the action entertainer Shamshera. The film has been directed by Karan Malhotra, who has crafted unique, never seen before action set pieces. One such massive action sequence featuring Ranbir happens on a train for which he has to construct a 400-foot train from the 1800s.

A still from Shamshera

“From our set design to action set pieces, everything was crafted to ensure Shamshera gives audiences a visual extravaganza that is unforgettable. However, we were clear that whatever we did, it had to look like it was from the era that the film was set in. One such larger-than-life action sequence happens on a train. There were challenges because getting a train from the 1800s wasn’t possible. So, we created an approximately 400-foot train for that sequence, and it was a huge task,” Karan reveals.

The filmmaker is all praise for his team. He gushes, “I congratulate the production design and VFX team of Shamshera for taking up such a mammoth responsibility and executing it so brilliantly. It took around a month to construct this train in all its glory. For me, I had to do a massive action sequence on the train, and I was adamant about showing how grand such a sequence can look on the big screen.”

While Ranbir plays the titular role, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.