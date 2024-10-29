Dimple Kapadia Opens Up About Struggles Of Being Celebrity After 51 Years In Public Eye: 'You Are Judged 24/7'

Dimple Kapadia made her acting debut in Hindi films in 1973 with Bobby, also starring Rishi Kapoor in the lead. Ever since, she has featured in several movies, including Saagar, Ganga Tere Desh Mein, Pati Parmeshwar, Rudaali, Krantiveer, Finding Fanny, Pathaan, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, among others.

Recently, the 67-year-old actress opened up about the struggles of being a celebrity after nearly 51 years in the public eye. Speaking to Vogue India, Dimple said, "It’s like taking an exam every second of the day. You’re judged 24/7."

Furthermore, when asked what she would do if allowed to switch her career for a day, Dimple replied, "I always wanted to be a race car driver. Woh Formula One driver nahin hote? Bachpan se shaukh tha."

Despite not having an official Instagram account, Dimple stated that she finds it unnecessary to be a part of the social media rat race; however, she revealed that she enjoys scrolling through Instagram and being an observer.

Dimple also reacted to people referring to her as an icon, stating, "It’s lovely that people have accepted and loved me for who I am, and I’m so thankful to them but I do not consider myself a star or an icon."

On the work front, Dimple was last seen in the Netflix series Murder Mubarak, which also featured Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Aashim Gulati, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, and Tisca Chopra.