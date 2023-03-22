Diljit Dosanjh shares a cryptic post after Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Polls Aagai’ jibe - Is this his response to her?

While Punjab police carry out an operation against Amrit Pal Singh, singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a mysterious post, which appears to be a response to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Polls aagyi’ comment on him.

After Kangana claimed that he will be arrested soon for supporting ‘Khalistanis’, he went online on Instagram to share an Instagram story. He wrote a Punjabi phrase that translates to ‘may my Punjab keep thriving," along with the folded hands emojis.

It happens after the Manikarnika actress posts an IG story in which she warns that he is under the radar of the police and they will soon arrest him.

Kangana Ranaut’s 'Khalistani' remark

The actress posted a meme from the food delivery giant, Swiggy, to take an indirect jab at him.

Tagging Diljit in her post, she wrote, "Ji pols aa gayi pols" and added, "#JustSaying." She also wrote "Khalistan" and drew a red cross on it.

In another post, she wrote, ""All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number: tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai, jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish aab mehengi padegi.

Kangana and Diljit's ugly spat

Let us tell you: Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh were at loggerheads during the farmer’s protest in the year 2020. The whole drama started after Diljit lashed out at the Queen actress, mistaking an old lady from Farner's protest as ‘Bilkis’, a woman popular for her involvement in Shaheen Bagh’s protest.

At that time, Diljit gave a befitting response to every comment by the actress, and she told him to announce that he isn’t Khalistani. However, he did not show any interest and called everything her drama.

Well, Kangana already hinted about Dijit’s arrest in the massive manhunt launched by Punjab police against Khalistani leader Amrit Pal Singh. But do you think that his mysterious post is a response to the actress? Tell us in the comments!