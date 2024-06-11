Diljit Dosanjh Recalls Getting Blank Cheque For Jatt & Juliet 1: Entered Highest Amount That Was Charged In Punjab At That Time

The superhit Punjabi film franchise Jatt & Juliet has returned with the third installment after 11 years and it is set to bring back the iconic jodi of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa on the silver screen, much to the delight of their fans. The trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday in a grand event.

Opening up on the franchise returning after over a decade, Diljit said, "We didn't realise how 12 years went by. Time flies, as they say. Jatt & Juliet 1 was a hit and even the second installment was a blockbuster, and now that I look back, I feel the third one should've been made sooner. All of us were just busy, I guess. But better late than never. I'm glad the third film of the franchise eventually got made and we are ready to present it in front of the audience. Everything happens when it has to, and maybe this is the right time for the film's release."

In Jatt & Juliet 3, Diljit will be seen reprising his role of the cop, Fateh Singh. Speaking on playing a cop, the singer-actor quipped, "Punjab Police personnel have a very different style and attitude. There is this quirk that comes naturally to them and you'll see, they are quite witty when it comes to dealing with people on a daily basis. I've grown up watching these cops and I've tried to imbibe those characteristics from what I've observed."

During the event, Diljit also shared an interesting anecdote on how he got on board the Jatt & Juliet franchise in the first place back in 2012. "When Jatt and Juliet was being made, producer Darshan Pal Singh approached me to play the lead. And at that time, I had a tiff going on with him so I had decided that I'll go and reject the film. But when we met, he offered me a blank cheque just like they show in movies and I was dumbfounded! At that time, Gurdaas Mann used to charge the highest fee in the Punjabi industry and I wrote the same amount in the cheque thinking that Darshan ji himself will send me away. But to my surprise, he said he was ready to give me the money along with Rs 1 lakh extra! So I didn't really have any choice left but to sign the film," he shared.

Diljit and Neeru Bajwa's chemistry is palpable in the trailer of Jatt & Juliet 3, and behind the cameras too, the two have immense respect for each other. The Honsla Rakh actor even revealed that his very first acting stint was with Neeru. "I remember she was doing a film with Jimmy Sheirgill and there was a small role in it. And when I was approached for it, I just heard the names of the stars and instantly said yes. From then to now, so much has changed, but my love and respect for Neeru ji remains the same," he asserted.

Neeru too lauded Diljit for hoisting Punjab and India high on the global scale. "Like every other Punjabi, I too absolutely love Diljit and it is always an honour working with him. Besides the film, just working with Diljit at this point when he has upheld Punjabi culture across the globe is a true delight. It is because of him that all of us Punjabi artists can stand proudly on this stage. He has put us up there. I can't express what he has done for the people of Punjab. He's a rockstar!" she gushed.

She also thanked the Punjabi audience for showering her with love right from Jatt & Juliet 1 until all these years later. "Our Punjabi audience is very progressive and I think we underestimated them. People say that I've broken stereotypes by playing the lead heroine even after marriage and kids, but I would say that it's the Punjabi audience that has accepted me and due to them, I'm still able to work. It's a very big deal for me. I had never thought that my longevity would be this long," she averred.

Besides Diljit and Neeru, Jatt & Juliet 3 also stars Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, BN Sharma and others in key roles. The film is set to hit the silver screens on June 28.