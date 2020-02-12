Did Sana Khan break up with choreographer Melvin Louis over cheating scandal?

Actress Sana Khan, who became a household name after her stint in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 6', has reportedly broken up with her choreographer boyfriend, Melvin Louis. Reportedly, the couple has called it quits after Sana caught Melvin cheating on her.
The 'Wajah Tum Ho' actress enjoys a huge fan base on social media and always kept her followers amused by sharing loved-up posts with her dancer boyfriend. Sana's recent cryptic posts sparked off the rumours of their breakup and left fans speculating.
Well, according to a report by a leading daily, Sana and Melvin have decided to part ways after dating for eight months. The couple reportedly split after Sana Khan caught Louis cheating on her.
In an interview with Times of India, Sana opened up about her break up and said “I broke up with Melvin because he was cheating on me. I had loved him with all my heart and was committed to him. What I got in return has disturbed and shaken me. I have developed anxiety issues and am dealing with depression ever since.”
She also added that their relationship turned toxic after they started having petty fights. Although, Sana's friends had earlier warned her about Melvin's 'philandering ways', she only realised the truth after she caught text messages on his phone.
The 'Silambattam' actress revealed that Melvin has already moved on with someone else. Sana, however, didn't name the girl. She also shared an incident from the past, which left her speculating that something was indeed fishy! Khan revealed that last year in September, she was suffering from Bell's Palsy. Sana obviously expected her boyfriend to be by her side but Melvin was barely concerned about her condition.
The actress concluded by adding that even though she's out of the 'toxic relationship', emotionally and mentally, she is still in it and will never be able to trust another man.
Sana and Melvin first met each other at the latter's dance studio when they shot for a video. The 'Proper Patola' dance video featuring Sana went viral in just a few days. The couple was also reportedly approached for the dance reality sow, 'Nach Baliye' but they had rejected the offer.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)