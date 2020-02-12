Did Sana Khan break up with choreographer Melvin Louis over cheating scandal?

Actress Sana Khan, who became a household name after her stint in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 6', has reportedly broken up with her choreographer boyfriend, Melvin Louis. Reportedly, the couple has called it quits after Sana caught Melvin cheating on her.

The 'Wajah Tum Ho' actress enjoys a huge fan base on social media and always kept her followers amused by sharing loved-up posts with her dancer boyfriend. Sana's recent cryptic posts sparked off the rumours of their breakup and left fans speculating.

Well, according to a report by a leading daily, Sana and Melvin have decided to part ways after dating for eight months. The couple reportedly split after Sana Khan caught Louis cheating on her.