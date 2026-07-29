Did Nia Sharma Make Her Relationship Official With Boyfriend Sikander Singh? Actress Shares Photos From Romantic Maldives Vacation

Nia Sharma soft-launches romance with Sikander Singh? | Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Nia Sharma , 35, has sparked dating rumours after sharing glimpses from her romantic Maldives vacation with Sikander Singh. The actress took to social media to share a series of pictures from her tropical getaway, leaving fans curious about her relationship status.

Nia Sharma Dating Sikander Singh?

In the photos, Nia can be seen enjoying her vacation against the picturesque backdrop of the Maldives. While the actress has not officially confirmed her relationship, her vacation posts with Sikander have grabbed attention, with many fans wondering if she has made her romance public.

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Nia Sharma Soft-Launches Romance

In the series of photos and videos shared by Nia on her Instagram handle, one of the pictures shows the actress and Sikander enjoying a drink together.

Another romantic photo featured Sikander holding Nia’s hand as she poses, while he keeps his face hidden, seemingly soft-launching their relationship. In another picture, the duo can be seen posing with the staff of a Maldives hotel during their getaway.

Official Confirmation Awaited

Nia has often been in the spotlight for her bold fashion choices, acting projects, and candid personality. However, when it comes to her personal life, the actress has usually maintained privacy and rarely speaks openly about her relationships.

For now, the vacation pictures have sparked curiosity among fans, who are eagerly waiting for confirmation from the actress herself.

Work Front

Nia was last seen on the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3 , where she was paired with comedian Sudesh Lehri. After weeks of entertaining cooking challenges, the season was won by Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair.

Apart from Nia and Sudesh, the show featured Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Arjun Bijlani, Samarth Jurel, Tejasswi Prakash, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Rahul Vaidya, and Elvish Yadav, among others.