 'Do Kaudi Ke Views...': Nia Sharma SLAMS Influencer For Degrading Hamid Barkzi After Their Sensual Video From Splitsvilla 16 Goes Viral
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HomeEntertainment'Do Kaudi Ke Views...': Nia Sharma SLAMS Influencer For Degrading Hamid Barkzi After Their Sensual Video From Splitsvilla 16 Goes Viral

'Do Kaudi Ke Views...': Nia Sharma SLAMS Influencer For Degrading Hamid Barkzi After Their Sensual Video From Splitsvilla 16 Goes Viral

TV actress Nia Sharma slammed an influencer for posting a video mocking Hamid Barkzi, asking users to report the account. "You don't go below the belt for views," she wrote, adding, "Life's beyond views and followers," while defending her Splitsvilla co-star's dignity.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, March 27, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
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Nia Sharma Slams Influencer For Mocking Hamid Barkzi | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Nia Sharma, currently seen as a Mischief Maker on the reality dating show MTV Splitsvilla, performed with host Hamid Barkzi during one of the entertainment tasks, where contestants had to showcase their love stories through dance. Later, Prince Narula, who appeared as a special guest, asked Nia and Hamid to perform together. The duo delivered a sensual performance, flaunting their chemistry while the contestants cheered loudly for them.

Nia Sharma Slams Influencer For Mocking Hamid Barkzi

After this, an influencer named @that_annoyingkiddzzz shared a video on her Instagram showing Hamid in what was described as an inappropriate context and mocked him, which did not go down well with Nia. She urged the influencer to delete the video, stating it was not right and that it was hurting Hamid’s dignity, as she came out in his defence.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, March 27, Nia wrote, "If you guys know what's she's posted... Kindly report this account. You don't go below the belt for views. Tried telling you politely... Your brain is missing clearly."

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Further, lashing out, the actress added, "Tum logon ke do kodi ke views ke liye... You don't put anyone's dignity down! Life's beyond views and followers."

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Following this, the influencer shared a video defending her actions and revealed that Nia had messaged her to delete the clip, which she has since taken down.

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