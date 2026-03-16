Splitsvilla 16: Did Yogesh Rawat Lose Over 20,000 Instagram Followers After Ex-Girlfriend Ruru Thakur's Wildcard Entry?

Photo Via JioHotstar

Splitsvilla 16 just got a little more interesting after Ruru Thakur's entry as a wildcard contestant. Yogesh Rawat, who has formed a strong connection with Akanksha Choudhary, was left shocked after Ruru entered the show, given their past relationship outside the villa. It all started when clips from Ruru and Yogesh's dating phase were played in front of the contestants, following which she made a smashing entry. Upon seeing Ruru, Yogesh hugged her and even told her that he missed her and that it had been a long time since they last met.

Yogesh Rawat Loses 20K Followers After Ruru Thakur Entry

However, Ruru reminded him that they had actually met in October, just before he came on the show, leaving Akanksha confused, as Yogesh had never told her about their past. Ruru also revealed that she had been waiting for his call after she walked out of the house following their fight.

After the Dome session, Yogesh and Akanksha had a conversation where she asked him if he still had feelings for Ruru. He refused to give a direct answer but kept smiling. Akanksha also questioned how he could move on so quickly, considering they last met in October. Yogesh defended himself, saying he came to Splitsvilla for a fresh start.

Ruru also stated that she joined the show to win Yogesh back and rekindle their relationship. Amid the drama, Yogesh admitted that he needed time to sort out his feelings for both Ruru and Akanksha. Meanwhile, after the episode aired, Yogesh seemingly lost more than 20,000 followers on Instagram.

According to Reality Scoop on Instagram, Yogesh had 678K followers on Instagram. However, after the episode aired, his follower count dropped to 665K, marking a significant decline.

However, it will now be interesting to see whether Yogesh will continue performing with Akanksha, his current connection on the show, or choose his real-life connection, Ruru.