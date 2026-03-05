Splitsvilla 16: Will Akanksha Choudhary Eliminate Ayush Jamwal & Himanshu Arora? Ideal Match Gauresh Gujral Spills Tea

Will Akanksha Choudhary Eliminate Ayush Jamwal & Himanshu Arora |

Splitsvilla 16’s Akanksha Choudhary and Gauresh Gujral became the first ideal match of the season. Recently, Gauresh revealed a spoiler, hinting that two men will be evicted in the upcoming episodes, and that their elimination will be linked to a woman. This revelation has left fans speculating about which contestants might face elimination next. Let’s take a closer look below:

A user took to a Reddit thread titled "Little tea for you guys" to claim, "It's Akanksha." Another added, "Maybe Akanksha as she said on her story that she fuked up Himanshu's game and Himanshu said she fu*ked up Yogesh's game."

It is speculated that Akanksha has dumped Ayush Jamwal and Himanshu Arora from the show. However, these are just speculations. Fans will have to wait for upcoming episodes to know what happens next.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Gauresh said, "Chalo main aaapko ek spoiler deta hoon. Toh ek ladki ki wajah se shayad do ladke nikal jayenge."

On Splitsvilla 16, contestants are paired through a series of challenges, compatibility tests, and decisions made by both the boys and girls. Akanksha Choudhary and Gauresh Gujral emerged as the season’s first ideal match after successfully completing the villa’s initial compatibility task. In this episode, both participants were evaluated on how well their choices, answers, and performance aligned with each other’s preferences and strategic decisions.

During the challenge, contestants had to make selections based on connection, trust, and game strategy. Akanksha and Gauresh repeatedly chose each other in these tasks and demonstrated strong synergy in front of the mentors and host. Their mutual understanding, chemistry, and consistent choices helped them qualify as an "ideal match", a status that grants security from elimination and boosts their standing in the game.

Splitsvilla 16 airs three days a week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm IST on MTV India and can also be streamed on Jio Hotstar later.