'These People Didn't Have Audacity...': Splitsvilla 16's Soundharya Yuvaraj Hits Back At Akanksha Choudhary's 'E-Lafda' After Explosive LIVE Session- Watch Video

Soundharya Yuvaraj & Akanksha Choudhary online feud |

An online feud has been brewing between Splitsvilla 16 contestants Soundharya Yuvaraj, also known as Sandy, and Akanksha Choudhary. Both have been calling each other out on their social media handles and during LIVE sessions. Amid the drama, a new video is circulating online in which Sandy is seen addressing the "e-lafda" while attending an event in Delhi.

At the event, Sandy said, "E-Lafda me jo log bhot lafde kar rahe hain aajkal internet pe, to I would like ki bhot fly kar rahe hain aaj kal log (sic)." When the people in the event asked for names, she directly said, "Yes, it's Akanksha guys." She further claimed, "These people didn't have audacity to compete with us or fight with us like face to face, but they are doing a lot of e-lafdas." Sandy added that she would soon give them a taste of their own medicine.

However, in her recent LIVE session, Akanksha claimed that Soundharya tried to provoke her. Responding to these claims, Soundharya uploaded a three-page story on her Instagram, saying, "It's funny how yesterday we spoke face to face and cleared everything calmly. You literally cried in front of me and I consoled you. We agreed to move forward." She accused Akanksha of twisting the story in her LIVE session and said that if anything remained unresolved, it should have been addressed in person rather than in front of the camera.

Soundharya Yuvaraj |

Sandy hit back at Akanksha, saying, "Don't pretend to be someone else online after apologising in person." She urged her to stop turning personal conversations into content, adding, "It's not a trend, it's just messy." She also advised Akanksha to stand her ground.

Sandy clarified that there was never a fight between her and Akanksha at the Splitsvilla success party. She mentioned that Akanksha had been very kind to her at the event, and it was disappointing to see Akanksha claim otherwise in her LIVE session.

In her recent LIVE session, Akanksha reportedly achieved the “highest live record” with 44.4K viewers. She also celebrated reaching 450K followers on Instagram.