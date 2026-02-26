Splitsvilla 16: Sorab Bedi Issues Clarification After Akanksha Choudhary's VIRAL Video; Says 'Yogesh Rawat Ke Bare Mein...'- Watch VIDEO

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 contestant Sorab Bedi recently shared a video of Akanksha Choudhary in which she was heard talking about “bure log” (bad people). This led many fans to wonder whether she was referring to Yogesh Rawat in the now-viral clip.

Last night, the contestants of Splitsvilla 16, along with the hosts, attended a success party. Yogesh was seen with Ruru Thakur instead of Akanksha, which further fueled speculation. After the video surfaced, many assumed that Akanksha’s comments were directed either at Yogesh’s appearance with Ruru or at their fallout on the show. However, Sorab later clarified that Akanksha was not talking about Yogesh in the video.

bhai sorab and suzzy now pls stop his jaap in Akanksha's live#splitsvillax6 https://t.co/YP7QmXXNjb — advika💗 (@byeyeyeyeyess) February 26, 2026

Sorab uploaded the clip on his Instagram, where Akanksha can be heard saying, “Kal mujhe pata chala hai ki log kitne bure ho sakte hain.” She further added, “Ek aisi limit hoti hai – bure log, phir usse bure log, phir sabse bure log.” She then raised her hand to indicate a higher level and said, “Maine yahan wale bure log dekhe hain kal.” In the end, Sorab is heard saying, “Mana kar raha tha tereko main.”

After the video went viral and people began linking it to Yogesh, believing that Akanksha was calling him “bura,” Sorab issued a clarification on his Instagram story. He wrote, “Bhai, Yogesh ke baare mein kuch nahi bol rahi thi Akanksha. Kuch bhi mat socha karo (sic).”

Will Akanksha Choudhary & Yogesh Rawat Split in Splitsvilla 16?

According to reports, Yogesh and Akanksha are expected to part ways in the upcoming episodes of Splitsvilla 16. Yogesh will reportedly pair up with wildcard entry Ruru Thakur. Rumours also suggest that Yogesh and Ruru may be dating even after the show. Fans will have to wait for the upcoming episodes to see how the story unfolds.

Splitsvilla 16 airs three days a week, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, on MTV India and streams later on JioHotstar.