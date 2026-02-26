Splitsvilla 16: Karan Kundrra Confirms Ruru Thakur As Wild Card? Netizens React 'Agle Season Se Strict Contract Sign Karwa Lijiye'- Watch Viral Video

Karan Kundrra Confirms Ruru Thakur As Wild Card |

Did Splitsvilla 16 host Karan Kundrra just confirm that Ruru Thakur is entering the show as a wild card contestant? A video of him referring to Ruru as the "wild card" is now going viral on social media. There have already been strong rumours about Ruru and Kanishq Kapoor joining the show as wild cards. If she does enter, will it shake up the existing dynamics in MTV Splitsvilla 16? Let's take a closer look at the viral clip and what her potential entry could mean for the game.

A video is taking rounds on the internet in which Karan Kundrra is seen attending the Splitsvilla 16 success party with his partner Tejasswi Prakash. Several contestants from the show were also present at the celebration. As Tejasswi interacted with the contestants, Karan was heard saying, "Ye wild card hai," while referring to Ruru. Since rumours about her wild card entry have been circulating for days, many believe Karan may have inadvertently confirmed the news.

A user uploaded the video on a Reddit thread with title "Karan told that ruru is a wildcard." Seeing so many spoilers come up, one commented, "Mtv Splitsvilla Team. Agle season se thoda strict contract sign karva lijiye sare contestants aur hosts se thoda strict kijiye kyuki sab kuch hi bata de rahe he toh splitsvilla band pad jayegaa." Another wrote, "Karan ke pet mein koi bhi baat nahi rehti."

At last night's celebration party, Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur were spotted together. According to reports, this appearance might have contributed to a slight dip in Yogesh’s social media following, which reportedly dropped from 601K to 600K.

There are also rumours suggesting that Yogesh and Ruru might be dating in real life. Fans speculate that Ruru’s entry into MTV Splitsvilla 16 could significantly shake up the show’s dynamics. So far, Yogesh has been paired with Akanksha Choudhary, making viewers eager to see how Ruru’s arrival will affect the storyline.

Splitsvilla 16 new episodes releases three days a week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The show can be stream on MTV India and Jio Hotstar.