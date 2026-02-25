'Jyada Panga Hai Toh...': Roadies Fame Manmeet Singh Calls Out Splitsvilla 16's Sorab Bedi Over Clout-Chasing Accusations

Roadies Fame Manmeet Singh Calls Out Splitsvilla 16's Sorab Bedi |

MTV Roadies Season 20 fame Manmeet Singh recently called out Splitsvilla Season 16 contestant Sorab Bedi. He admitted to using Yogesh Rawat's name to monetise his YouTube account, but added that he stands by Yogesh whenever needed. Further calling out Sorab, who is also widely recognised as Rajma Chawal boy, Manmeet said, "Ek live pe na ek c******a bhauka tha, main usko jyada janta nahi, Rajma Chawal naam se famous hai..."

Recalling Sorab's statement, Manmeet added, "Roadies ke baad jinka kaam nahi chalta na, wo aise clout lete hain." He further admitted to not getting work after Roadies. Manmeet then sarcastically asked Sorab to refer him for work, saying, "Ham 3 time ki roti kha lete hain, ham apne ghar me khush hain. Agar tereko jyada koi panga hai toh Delhi aa jao."

Manmeet also urged Sorab not to take his fame without reason. He called Yogesh his "small brother" and stated he has no issue with him speaking ill of him. The Roadies star went on to label Splitsvilla a "fuddu" show, saying it's meant for him.

People in the comment section criticised Manmeet for dragging Akanksha Choudhary and Ruru Thakur into the matter. One user commented, "You are dragging Akanksha and Ruru that's why."

Yogesh Rawat |

Recently, Yogesh took to Instagram to urge fans not to spread hatred towards Ruru or Akanksha. He wrote, "I just want that people who love me or support me to not say or spread hate to anyone be it Ruru or Akanksha. Maybe I can take all criticism and negativity but not everyone can so it's my request to you guys to not hate anyone on my name." He further stated that he has not given anyone the liberty to use his name to spread negativity, adding, "You don't like someone, it's your choice, but mera naam leke ye sab karna is not ok."

Splitsvilla Season 16 new episodes air three days a week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The episodes are available to LIVE stream on MTV India and are also available to watch on Jio Hotstar.