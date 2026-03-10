Splitsvilla 16's Sorab Bedi Reacts To Dating Rumours With Malaika Arora After Cozy Dance Video Goes Viral: 'Posted Similar Visuals Earlier As Well'

MTV Splitsvilla 16 contestant Sorab Bedi reacted to rumours linking him to actress Malaika Arora after their recent party pictures went viral on social media. For the unawares, photos and videos from a recent event showed the two posing closely together, hugging and dancing, sparking speculation among netizens that the two might be dating. The clips went viral, with many users discussing their chemistry and wondering if Sorab could be Malaika’s new boyfriend.

However, Sorab has now clarified that the rumours are baseless and explained that he has known Malaika for several years through the modelling circuit.

Speaking on a podcast with Pinkvilla, Sorab recalled how he first met the actress during his early modelling days and said their friendship developed naturally through common social circles.

He said, “During my modelling days, Malaika was close friends with people who used to give me shows. That’s how I became friends with her. I used to attend parties and Malaika would also be there. We have been partying together since then, it’s not something that started recently. I had posted similar pictures and videos earlier as well, but back then I wasn’t very well known, so people didn’t pay attention.”

Sorab’s clarification comes after a video from a party at Malaika’s newly opened restaurant went viral online. In the clip, the two can be seen dancing and enjoying the celebration, which led to speculation about their relationship.

The reality star had also shared photos from the evening on Instagram featuring Malaika and other guests, congratulating the actress on her new venture. He wrote, “Congratulations @malaikaaroraofficial for @sweeneybombay (sic).”

Meanwhile, Malaika's personal life has frequently made headlines. In recent months, the actress has been linked to diamond merchant Harsh Mehta. The rumours gained traction after the two were spotted together at a concert and later seen together on several occasions.

A picture of them from Rome also circulated online earlier this year, with social media users speculating that the two were celebrating Valentine’s Day together.

While Malaika was previously open about her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, she has not publicly commented on the rumours surrounding Harsh Mehta. Reports also note a significant age gap between them, with Malaika being 52 and Harsh reportedly 33.