Nia Sharma's 'UN-KNOWN' Post Takes Dig At Niharika Tiwari After Explosive Splitsvilla 16 Finale Clash Goes Viral; '...In My Not So Known 15 Years'

Nia Sharma's 'UN-KNOWN' Post Takes Dig At Niharika Tiwari After Explosive Splitsvilla 16 Finale Clash Goes Viral |

Reliving her Splitsvilla 16 journey, Nia Sharma shared a series of photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her memorable moments from the show. However, more than the pictures, it was her caption that grabbed attention. During the grand finale, Nia had an intense clash with contestant Niharika Tiwari. While the actress chose not to react strongly during the episode itself, fans believe she subtly addressed the controversy through her latest post.

Sharing the photos, Nia wrote, "UN-KNOWN to be well paid for the job. #splitsvilla16," seemingly taking an indirect dig at Niharika, who had claimed during their argument that she did not know her. Referring to the same remark once again, Nia further added, "Curtains close on another one of my fav journeys in my not so known 15 years. Lived the moments... wouldn’t have traded it for anything else." She also thanked Splitsvilla, MTV India, and JioHotstar for being part of her journey.

Soon after the post went viral, fans flooded the comments section with reactions. One user wrote, "Us Niharika ko kyu kuch jawab nhi Diya apne, usko kon janta hai, aap to 15 yrs se television main kaam krti ho, sab jante hain apko (sic)." Another praised Nia’s calmness and commented, "Nia u have so much patience to listen to that uneducated girl' s tone. Koi aur hota toh thappad maar deta." A third user wrote, "Nia Sharma did atleast more than 100 projects... Batmeez Niharika only roadies before."

Yes Correct Nia kisi ko ye rights nhi hona chahiye ke wo Host par question kare but uske Host ka host hona chahiye Kisi ka Lawyer nhi,



Nd Glad Niharika Piche nhi hati nd rest of all was just Coward.#Splitsvillax6 #Splitsvilla16 pic.twitter.com/G70sBw6r0Q — 𝘚αηу🍂 (@its_SanyHere) May 16, 2026

During the grand finale of MTV Splitsvilla, tensions exploded between Nia Sharma and contestant Niharika Tiwari during a heated “witness box” segment. The clash began after Niharika claimed she felt “biased treatment” on the show, which prompted Nia to defend herself by saying, “Did I know anybody before this show? No Niharika,” and later adding, “I have been working for 15 years now.” Niharika quickly fired back with, “Mujhe bhi aap nahi pata thi,” and sarcastically questioned Nia’s comment about fame by saying, “3 mahine mein fame mila hai kya mere ko?” The argument escalated further when Nia appeared visibly irritated by Niharika’s attitude, while fans online flooded social media with reactions, with some praising Niharika for “taking a stand” and others calling her disrespectful towards the senior actress.

If you have missed watching finale episode of Splitsvilla 16, hurry up as its available on Jio Hotstar.