Laughter Chefs Season 3 Winners: Aly Goni & Jannat Zubair Lift Trophy, Actor Says 'Victory Belongs To A Bond That Never Cracked'

After weeks of cooking challenges, laughter and light-hearted entertainment, Laughter Chefs Season 3 has finally found its winning pair. Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair emerged as the champions, taking home the coveted trophy in the grand finale.

Throughout the season, the duo won praise for their teamwork, consistency and on-screen chemistry. Their entertaining performances and ability to tackle the show's unique cooking challenges made them one of the strongest contestants in the competition.

Soon after being announced as the winners, Aly and Jannat took to social media to celebrate the milestone with their fans. Sharing a series of photos with the trophy, Aly penned an emotional note reflecting on their journey together.

"They didn’t just win a trophy… they won hearts, trust, and every battle that tried to break them. From standing by each other to tease standing above everyone else—this victory belongs to a bond that never cracked. 🏆🤍Champions. Together. Always," he wrote.

Their post received congratulatory messages from fans and members of the television industry, with many praising the duo's friendship and teamwork throughout the season.

Karan Kundrra, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Prince Narula and others congratulated them and flooded the comments section with red heart emojis.

On the other hand, Jannat shared photos from the show and penned a heartfelt note.

"A show that gave me memories I’ll carry for a very long time, people I’ll miss, and bonds I’ll always be grateful for. ❤️ Can’t really put into words what I’m feeling today. Just know that this wasn’t just another show for me. Thank you for all the love you’ve given us. Already can’t wait to be back on set with my people," she wrote.