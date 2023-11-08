Did Dior REPLACE Bella Hadid With Israeli Model May Tager?

Soon after the news of Bella Hadid's replacement went viral on social media, netizens started tweeting #BoycottDior on X (formerly known as Twitter)

A user wrote, "Bella Hadid replaced by a Jewish model as ambassador @Dior just for showing support to her own country and people of #Palestine which are being massacred by the #Zionist state. Imagine her own people."

Another user added, "I’m sorry but i have to boycott Dior. Not going to support anything from Dior from now on. #boycottDior."

Check out the reactions:

Meanwhile, in some recent posts on Instagram, May appeared to be the star of Dior's new holiday campaign ad.

Bella Hadid, whose father Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian has long been a vocal supporter of Palestine.