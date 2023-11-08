Did Dior REPLACE Bella Hadid With Israeli Model May Tager?

Bella Hadid is currently hitting the headlines after there are reports stating that luxury fashion house Dior has replaced the Palestinian-American supermodel with Israeli model May Tager, according to Turkish news agency Yeni Şafak English.
A statement from a local newspaper read, “While many companies around the world refrain from openly supporting Israel, international brand Dior has chosen Israeli model May Tager to lead their campaign, a role previously held by Bella Hadid, who has long been an advocate for the Palestinian cause and a vocal critic of Israel.”
However, Bella Hadid or Dior have yet to confirm the news.
Soon after the news of Bella Hadid's replacement went viral on social media, netizens started tweeting #BoycottDior on X (formerly known as Twitter)
A user wrote, "Bella Hadid replaced by a Jewish model as ambassador @Dior just for showing support to her own country and people of #Palestine which are being massacred by the #Zionist state. Imagine her own people."
Another user added, "I’m sorry but i have to boycott Dior. Not going to support anything from Dior from now on. #boycottDior."
Check out the reactions:
Meanwhile, in some recent posts on Instagram, May appeared to be the star of Dior's new holiday campaign ad.
Bella Hadid, whose father Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian has long been a vocal supporter of Palestine.
